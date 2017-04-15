About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: Godfather OG is a cross between <strong>OG Kush</strong>, <strong>Granddaddy Purple</strong>, and <strong>Cherry Pie</strong>, resulting in a potent indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Known for its extremely high THC content, often ranging from 25% to 30%, providing one of the most powerful highs available.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Godfather OG delivers a deeply relaxing, full-body high typical of indica strains. The high begins with a euphoric and uplifting cerebral buzz, quickly transitioning into a heavy body sensation that can lead to couch-lock and deep sedation. It is best suited for evening or nighttime use, as its powerful effects are perfect for unwinding and promoting restful sleep. Medical users often turn to Godfather OG for relief from chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Due to its strong sedative effects, it’s a go-to strain for those needing deep relaxation or pain management.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Godfather OG has a rich, earthy flavor with hints of pine, grape, and a subtle spiciness. The aroma is equally complex, combining earthy, pine, and herbal scents with a sweet, fruity undertone. Its bold flavor and aroma are part of its appeal, particularly among those who enjoy strains with a strong, pungent profile.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, compact, and coated with a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a sticky, resinous texture. Godfather OG plants tend to stay short and bushy, typical of indica-dominant strains, with dark green leaves and vibrant orange pistils. The buds are often dense and heavy, indicative of high resin production.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Godfather OG Feminized is relatively easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. The plants remain short and bushy, making them ideal for indoor setups with limited space. Godfather OG is resilient and can tolerate various growing conditions, though it prefers a warm, sunny climate outdoors. Regular pruning is recommended to ensure proper airflow and light penetration. Training techniques such as topping or LST (Low-Stress Training) can also help maximize yields, especially indoors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is relatively short for an indica-dominant strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Godfather OG produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Godfather OG Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Powerful Sedative Effects</strong>: Godfather OG provides a deeply relaxing, couch-lock inducing high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users unwind and manage stress or pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to identify and remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient and Easy to Grow</strong>: Godfather OG is relatively easy to grow and resilient to pests and diseases, making it a good option for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant.</li>
<li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: With a flowering period of just 8 to 9 weeks, Godfather OG offers a quicker turnaround than many other strains, allowing for faster harvests.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p><br></p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its potent sedative effects, Godfather OG is best suited for evening or nighttime use, helping users relax and manage insomnia or pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is ideal for medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia due to its powerful physical relaxation and mood-enhancing effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner and Experienced Growers</strong>: Godfather OG’s ease of growth and resilience make it suitable for both novice and experienced growers, while its high yields and potent effects make it a rewarding strain to cultivate.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Godfather OG Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a powerful, relaxing indica strain with high THC levels. Its potent effects, rich flavor profile, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, Godfather OG offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, deeply relaxing high perfect for stress relief, pain management, and sleep.</p>
<p> </p>
About this product
About this strain
Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.
