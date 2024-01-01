About this product
<p><strong>Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower</strong> (also known as GG4) is an incredibly popular and potent <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its strong effects, high resin production, and ease of growth. Originally created by crossing <strong>Sour Dubb</strong>, <strong>Chocolate Diesel</strong>, and <strong>Chem’s Sister</strong>, this strain earned its name from the sticky, resin-coated buds that are notorious for “gluing” scissors together during trimming. The <strong>autoflowering version</strong> of Gorilla Glue #4 combines these genetics with <strong>ruderalis</strong>, allowing the plant to flower automatically, making it a great choice for beginners and growers looking for a faster harvest.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Sour Dubb</strong>, <strong>Chocolate Diesel</strong>, <strong>Chem’s Sister</strong>, and <strong>ruderalis</strong> to introduce autoflowering traits.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 18% to 25%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower delivers a powerful, full-body high that starts with a euphoric, cerebral buzz before transitioning into deep physical relaxation. The high is well-balanced, offering both mental stimulation and a calming body effect. At higher doses, GG4 can cause couch-lock, making it ideal for evening use or when users want to unwind after a long day. It’s popular among medical users for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. The strain’s intense effects make it better suited for experienced users or those needing potent pain relief.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: GG4 has a pungent, earthy aroma with strong diesel undertones, characteristic of its <strong>Chem</strong> and <strong>Diesel</strong> lineage. The flavor is similarly earthy and rich, with notes of pine, sourness, and chocolate. Its bold, pungent aroma and flavor profile make it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs who enjoy strong, fuel-like strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, resinous, and frosty, often covered in a thick layer of sticky trichomes that give them a silver appearance. The plants are typically short and bushy, making them ideal for indoor growing setups or small outdoor spaces. The autoflowering version remains compact, which is perfect for discreet grows or those with space limitations.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for novice growers. The autoflowering genetics allow the plant to flower automatically after about 3 to 4 weeks, regardless of light cycles. The strain thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, but it does best in warm, sunny climates. GG4 is resilient and can handle various growing conditions, although proper ventilation and humidity control are necessary to prevent mold, especially during the flowering stage when buds become very dense. The plant typically completes its entire life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The entire life cycle of Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower is around 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: GG4 Autoflower produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. While autoflowering plants generally yield slightly less than photoperiod varieties, the quality of the buds and the fast-growing nature of this strain allow for multiple harvests per year.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick harvest, with plants ready for harvest in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple crops per season.</li>
<li>
<strong>Potent Effects</strong>: GG4 delivers a powerful body high combined with uplifting cerebral effects, making it ideal for managing pain, stress, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds guarantee that all plants will be female, maximizing bud production, while the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower is easy to grow and resilient, making it perfect for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing effects, GG4 is perfect for unwinding after a long day, helping users manage pain and stress, or for promoting restful sleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, thanks to its potent physical and mental effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: GG4 Autoflower’s ease of growth, fast flowering time, and compact size make it an excellent choice for novice growers or those with limited time and space.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, easy-to-cultivate strain with high potency and sticky, resinous buds. Its powerful effects, strong aroma, and quick harvest make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, GG4 Autoflower offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, relaxing high perfect for stress relief, pain management, and relaxation.</p>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower</strong> (also known as GG4) is an incredibly popular and potent <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its strong effects, high resin production, and ease of growth. Originally created by crossing <strong>Sour Dubb</strong>, <strong>Chocolate Diesel</strong>, and <strong>Chem’s Sister</strong>, this strain earned its name from the sticky, resin-coated buds that are notorious for “gluing” scissors together during trimming. The <strong>autoflowering version</strong> of Gorilla Glue #4 combines these genetics with <strong>ruderalis</strong>, allowing the plant to flower automatically, making it a great choice for beginners and growers looking for a faster harvest.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Sour Dubb</strong>, <strong>Chocolate Diesel</strong>, <strong>Chem’s Sister</strong>, and <strong>ruderalis</strong> to introduce autoflowering traits.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 18% to 25%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower delivers a powerful, full-body high that starts with a euphoric, cerebral buzz before transitioning into deep physical relaxation. The high is well-balanced, offering both mental stimulation and a calming body effect. At higher doses, GG4 can cause couch-lock, making it ideal for evening use or when users want to unwind after a long day. It’s popular among medical users for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. The strain’s intense effects make it better suited for experienced users or those needing potent pain relief.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: GG4 has a pungent, earthy aroma with strong diesel undertones, characteristic of its <strong>Chem</strong> and <strong>Diesel</strong> lineage. The flavor is similarly earthy and rich, with notes of pine, sourness, and chocolate. Its bold, pungent aroma and flavor profile make it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs who enjoy strong, fuel-like strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, resinous, and frosty, often covered in a thick layer of sticky trichomes that give them a silver appearance. The plants are typically short and bushy, making them ideal for indoor growing setups or small outdoor spaces. The autoflowering version remains compact, which is perfect for discreet grows or those with space limitations.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for novice growers. The autoflowering genetics allow the plant to flower automatically after about 3 to 4 weeks, regardless of light cycles. The strain thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, but it does best in warm, sunny climates. GG4 is resilient and can handle various growing conditions, although proper ventilation and humidity control are necessary to prevent mold, especially during the flowering stage when buds become very dense. The plant typically completes its entire life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The entire life cycle of Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower is around 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: GG4 Autoflower produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. While autoflowering plants generally yield slightly less than photoperiod varieties, the quality of the buds and the fast-growing nature of this strain allow for multiple harvests per year.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick harvest, with plants ready for harvest in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple crops per season.</li>
<li>
<strong>Potent Effects</strong>: GG4 delivers a powerful body high combined with uplifting cerebral effects, making it ideal for managing pain, stress, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds guarantee that all plants will be female, maximizing bud production, while the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower is easy to grow and resilient, making it perfect for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing effects, GG4 is perfect for unwinding after a long day, helping users manage pain and stress, or for promoting restful sleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, thanks to its potent physical and mental effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: GG4 Autoflower’s ease of growth, fast flowering time, and compact size make it an excellent choice for novice growers or those with limited time and space.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, easy-to-cultivate strain with high potency and sticky, resinous buds. Its powerful effects, strong aroma, and quick harvest make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, GG4 Autoflower offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, relaxing high perfect for stress relief, pain management, and relaxation.</p>
<p> </p>
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
Notice a problem?Report this item