<div class=""pdp-description__main"">

<p><strong>Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower</strong> (also known as GG4) is an incredibly popular and potent <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its strong effects, high resin production, and ease of growth. Originally created by crossing <strong>Sour Dubb</strong>, <strong>Chocolate Diesel</strong>, and <strong>Chem’s Sister</strong>, this strain earned its name from the sticky, resin-coated buds that are notorious for “gluing” scissors together during trimming. The <strong>autoflowering version</strong> of Gorilla Glue #4 combines these genetics with <strong>ruderalis</strong>, allowing the plant to flower automatically, making it a great choice for beginners and growers looking for a faster harvest.</p>

<p> </p>

<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Sour Dubb</strong>, <strong>Chocolate Diesel</strong>, <strong>Chem’s Sister</strong>, and <strong>ruderalis</strong> to introduce autoflowering traits.</li>

<li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 18% to 25%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>

<li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower delivers a powerful, full-body high that starts with a euphoric, cerebral buzz before transitioning into deep physical relaxation. The high is well-balanced, offering both mental stimulation and a calming body effect. At higher doses, GG4 can cause couch-lock, making it ideal for evening use or when users want to unwind after a long day. It’s popular among medical users for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. The strain’s intense effects make it better suited for experienced users or those needing potent pain relief.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: GG4 has a pungent, earthy aroma with strong diesel undertones, characteristic of its <strong>Chem</strong> and <strong>Diesel</strong> lineage. The flavor is similarly earthy and rich, with notes of pine, sourness, and chocolate. Its bold, pungent aroma and flavor profile make it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs who enjoy strong, fuel-like strains.</li>

<li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, resinous, and frosty, often covered in a thick layer of sticky trichomes that give them a silver appearance. The plants are typically short and bushy, making them ideal for indoor growing setups or small outdoor spaces. The autoflowering version remains compact, which is perfect for discreet grows or those with space limitations.</li>

<li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for novice growers. The autoflowering genetics allow the plant to flower automatically after about 3 to 4 weeks, regardless of light cycles. The strain thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, but it does best in warm, sunny climates. GG4 is resilient and can handle various growing conditions, although proper ventilation and humidity control are necessary to prevent mold, especially during the flowering stage when buds become very dense. The plant typically completes its entire life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The entire life cycle of Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower is around 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>

<li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: GG4 Autoflower produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. While autoflowering plants generally yield slightly less than photoperiod varieties, the quality of the buds and the fast-growing nature of this strain allow for multiple harvests per year.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick harvest, with plants ready for harvest in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple crops per season.</li>

<li>

<strong>Potent Effects</strong>: GG4 delivers a powerful body high combined with uplifting cerebral effects, making it ideal for managing pain, stress, and anxiety.</li>

<li>

<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds guarantee that all plants will be female, maximizing bud production, while the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower is easy to grow and resilient, making it perfect for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Evening Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing effects, GG4 is perfect for unwinding after a long day, helping users manage pain and stress, or for promoting restful sleep.</li>

<li>

<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, thanks to its potent physical and mental effects.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: GG4 Autoflower’s ease of growth, fast flowering time, and compact size make it an excellent choice for novice growers or those with limited time and space.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, easy-to-cultivate strain with high potency and sticky, resinous buds. Its powerful effects, strong aroma, and quick harvest make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, GG4 Autoflower offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, relaxing high perfect for stress relief, pain management, and relaxation.</p>

<p> </p>

</div>

read more