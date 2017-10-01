About this product
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Skunk #1</strong> and an unknown indica, resulting in a sativa-dominant hybrid with uplifting effects.</li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 17% and 25%, offering a potent and long-lasting high.</li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Green Crack delivers an incredibly energizing and stimulating high that is perfect for daytime use. The effects start with a strong cerebral buzz, providing mental clarity, focus, and motivation. Users often feel an immediate boost in energy and creativity, making Green Crack an ideal strain for tackling tasks, staying productive, or engaging in creative projects. Despite its name, Green Crack offers a smooth, uplifting high without the anxiety or paranoia that can sometimes accompany potent sativas. Medical users turn to Green Crack for relief from fatigue, stress, and depression, as it helps improve mood and reduce mental tension while keeping the mind sharp and alert.</li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Green Crack has a sweet, fruity flavor profile with strong notes of mango, citrus, and a slight earthiness. The aroma is similarly sweet and fruity, with earthy undertones and a hint of spice, making it a flavorful and aromatic strain to smoke or vaporize.</li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, sticky, and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Green Crack plants are typically tall, with long, narrow leaves and large, elongated buds characteristic of sativa-dominant strains. The vibrant green buds are often contrasted by bright orange pistils, making the plants visually appealing.</li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Green Crack Feminized is relatively easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. The plants grow tall and benefit from training techniques like topping or SCROG (Screen of Green) to manage height and improve light penetration. Green Crack prefers a warm, sunny climate but is also resilient and adaptable to various growing conditions. It is resistant to common pests and mold, making it a good choice for growers seeking a low-maintenance strain. Proper airflow and humidity control are important, especially during the flowering stage, to prevent bud rot.</li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 7 to 9 weeks, which is relatively short for a sativa-dominant strain.</li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Green Crack produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight and space.</li>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Green Crack Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<strong>Energizing Sativa Effects</strong>: Green Crack delivers a powerful, uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime use, enhancing focus, creativity, and motivation.</li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<strong>Sweet Fruity Flavor</strong>: The sweet, fruity flavor of Green Crack, with its notes of mango and citrus, makes it a favorite for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: Green Crack is relatively easy to grow and resistant to common pests and mold, making it a good option for both novice and experienced growers.</li>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its energizing and clear-headed effects, Green Crack is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay focused, productive, and creative.</li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of fatigue, stress, depression, and ADHD, offering a mental boost and mood enhancement without sedation.</li>
<strong>Beginner and Experienced Growers</strong>: Green Crack’s resilience and ease of growth make it suitable for both novice and experienced growers.</li>
<p><strong>Green Crack Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a potent, fast-growing sativa strain with energizing effects. Its high THC content, sweet flavor, and uplifting high make it perfect for daytime use or when a mental boost is needed. Whether you're growing indoors or outdoors, Green Crack offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, stimulating high ideal for staying active and productive throughout the day.</p>
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
