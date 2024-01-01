About this product
<p><strong>Lemon Ice Pucker</strong> is a <strong>hybrid strain</strong> known for its potent <strong>indica-dominant</strong> effects and sharp, citrusy flavor profile. Combining the relaxing qualities of indica with a zesty lemon twist, Lemon Ice Pucker is perfect for evening use or for unwinding after a stressful day. The <strong>regular seed version</strong> contains both male and female plants, making it suitable for breeders or those looking to produce seeds in addition to harvesting high-quality buds.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: Lemon Ice Pucker is a cross of <strong>indica-dominant</strong> genetics, bred to deliver deep physical relaxation and a citrus flavor punch. Its parentage likely includes lemon-heavy strains and indica classics.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 18% to 24%, offering a potent and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Lemon Ice Pucker delivers strong physical relaxation, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. The high begins with a calming cerebral uplift that eases stress and tension, followed by a deep, soothing body high that can lead to couch-lock and sleepiness. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from chronic pain, muscle spasms, stress, or insomnia. Medical users turn to Lemon Ice Pucker for its powerful sedative effects, as well as its ability to provide mental calm while also relaxing the body.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Lemon Ice Pucker is known for its strong, zesty lemon flavor, complemented by hints of pine and earthy undertones. The aroma is equally citrus-forward, with a fresh lemon scent accompanied by a subtle herbal and piney background. Its sharp, refreshing taste makes it a favorite among those who enjoy citrus-flavored cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and resinous, coated in a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Lemon Ice Pucker plants typically grow short and bushy, characteristic of indica-dominant strains, with deep green leaves and bright orange pistils. The compact, sticky buds make this strain visually appealing and ideal for producing concentrates.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Lemon Ice Pucker Regular is moderately easy to grow, making it suitable for growers with some experience. The plants stay short and compact, which is perfect for indoor grows or for those with limited space. As a regular seed strain, growers will need to identify and separate male plants from females unless they are breeding. Lemon Ice Pucker thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments and is relatively resistant to pests and mold. Proper airflow and humidity control are essential during the flowering stage to prevent mold in the dense buds. Training techniques like LST (Low-Stress Training) or topping can help maximize light exposure and improve yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is relatively short for an indica-dominant strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Lemon Ice Pucker produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
<li>
</li>
</ul>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Lemon Ice Pucker Regular Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Strong Indica Effects</strong>: Lemon Ice Pucker provides deep physical relaxation, perfect for managing pain, stress, and insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Breeding Potential</strong>: As a regular seed strain, Lemon Ice Pucker includes both male and female plants, making it ideal for breeders looking to produce seeds or crossbreed.</li>
<li>
<strong>Zesty Lemon Flavor</strong>: The sharp, refreshing lemon flavor makes Lemon Ice Pucker a favorite among citrus-flavored cannabis lovers.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: Lemon Ice Pucker is moderately easy to grow and resilient to pests and mold, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and sedative effects, Lemon Ice Pucker is ideal for unwinding after a long day and promoting restful sleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of chronic pain, stress, muscle spasms, and insomnia due to its strong physical relaxation effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Breeders and Seed Producers</strong>: Lemon Ice Pucker’s regular seeds make it ideal for growers looking to produce seeds or breed new strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: While this strain is relatively easy to grow, the need to separate male and female plants makes it better suited for those with some growing experience.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Lemon Ice Pucker Regular</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a potent, flavorful indica strain with breeding potential. Its zesty lemon flavor, high THC content, and deeply relaxing effects make it perfect for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're growing indoors or outdoors, Lemon Ice Pucker offers a rewarding cultivation experience, producing high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, calming high ideal for stress relief, pain management, and sleep.</p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
Lemon Ice Pucker, also known as Lemon Ice Pucker #4,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and uplifted. Lemon Ice Pucker has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Ice Pucker, before let us know! Leave a review.
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
