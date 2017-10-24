About this product
<p><strong>LSD</strong> is a potent <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its powerful cerebral effects and heavy body high. Named after the hallucinogenic drug due to its intense, mind-altering effects, LSD delivers a combination of mental stimulation and deep physical relaxation. It was developed by crossing <strong>Skunk #1</strong> and <strong>Mazar I Sharif</strong>, creating a highly resilient plant with strong, long-lasting effects. The <strong>feminized version</strong> ensures that all plants are female, simplifying the growing process and maximizing bud production.</p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Skunk #1</strong> and <strong>Mazar I Sharif</strong>, resulting in a potent indica-dominant hybrid with a unique blend of mental and physical effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 20% to 24%, offering a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: LSD is known for its powerful cerebral high that can be quite psychedelic, enhancing creativity, altering perception, and boosting mood. The high starts with a strong mental buzz, creating a euphoric and sometimes introspective headspace, followed by a deeply relaxing body high that can lead to couch-lock. Due to its potent effects, LSD is best suited for evening or nighttime use when users are ready to unwind. It’s also popular among medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. LSD’s combination of mental stimulation and physical sedation makes it perfect for those looking to relax while maintaining a positive and uplifting mindset.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: LSD has a unique, earthy flavor profile with hints of citrus and sweetness. The aroma is pungent and earthy, with skunky undertones and a slightly herbal scent. Its rich, earthy flavor and distinct smell make it a favorite among those who enjoy classic cannabis flavors with a touch of sweetness.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, sticky, and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance. The plants tend to be short and bushy, characteristic of indica strains, with dark green leaves and orange pistils. The dense buds and high resin production make LSD ideal for making concentrates and extracts.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: LSD Feminized is easy to grow and highly resilient, making it a great option for both novice and experienced growers. The plants remain short and bushy, making them ideal for indoor grows with limited space. LSD is resistant to common pests, mold, and diseases, making it a low-maintenance strain. It thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, though it prefers warm, sunny climates outdoors. Proper airflow and humidity control are important to prevent mold in the dense buds. Training techniques like topping or LST (Low-Stress Training) can help maximize yields and light exposure.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively short, typically around 8 to 9 weeks.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: LSD produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a bountiful harvest of resinous buds, while outdoor plants may yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Benefits of Growing LSD Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Powerful Indica Effects</strong>: LSD provides a strong cerebral high paired with a deeply relaxing body sensation, making it ideal for evening use and for those seeking relief from pain or stress.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient and Easy to Grow</strong>: LSD is highly resistant to pests, mold, and diseases, making it a great option for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant.</li>
<li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: With a flowering period of just 8 to 9 weeks, LSD offers a quick turnaround, allowing for faster harvests.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its strong sedative effects and mind-altering cerebral high, LSD is perfect for evening use, helping users relax, manage pain, and enjoy a psychedelic experience.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, thanks to its powerful physical and mental effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: LSD’s resilience and ease of growth make it perfect for novice growers or those looking for a reliable, high-yielding strain.</li>
</ul>
<p><strong>LSD Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a potent, easy-to-grow indica strain with both mental and physical effects. Its high THC content, unique flavor profile, and powerful high make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, LSD offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a strong, relaxing high perfect for stress relief, pain management, and mental exploration.</p>
LSD Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
<p><strong>LSD</strong> is a potent <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its powerful cerebral effects and heavy body high. Named after the hallucinogenic drug due to its intense, mind-altering effects, LSD delivers a combination of mental stimulation and deep physical relaxation. It was developed by crossing <strong>Skunk #1</strong> and <strong>Mazar I Sharif</strong>, creating a highly resilient plant with strong, long-lasting effects. The <strong>feminized version</strong> ensures that all plants are female, simplifying the growing process and maximizing bud production.</p>
About this strain
The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
