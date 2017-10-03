About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: Northern Lights is a cross between <strong>Afghani</strong> and <strong>Thai</strong> landrace strains, resulting in a pure indica-dominant hybrid with high potency and resilience.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 16% to 22%, providing a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Northern Lights delivers a classic indica high, offering deep physical relaxation that can lead to couch-lock, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. The effects begin with a gentle euphoric uplift, melting away stress and anxiety, followed by a strong body high that eases pain, tension, and physical discomfort. Northern Lights is highly recommended for users looking to relax after a long day or those suffering from chronic pain or insomnia. Its sedative properties make it a great option for promoting restful sleep. Medical users often turn to this strain for relief from stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Northern Lights has a sweet, earthy flavor profile with hints of pine, citrus, and spice. The aroma is similarly earthy and piney, with a slightly sweet and herbal scent that becomes more pronounced when the buds are broken apart. Its rich, natural flavor makes it a favorite for those who enjoy classic cannabis flavors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a resinous and sticky texture. Northern Lights plants tend to stay short and bushy, typical of indica-dominant strains, with deep green leaves and bright orange pistils. The compact nature of the plant makes it ideal for indoor grows.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Northern Lights Feminized is easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. The plants remain short and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing setups with limited space. Northern Lights is highly resilient and can withstand cooler temperatures, making it a versatile option for outdoor cultivation as well. It’s resistant to mold, pests, and disease, making it a low-maintenance strain. Proper ventilation and humidity control are recommended to prevent mold in the dense buds during the flowering stage.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively short, typically around 7 to 9 weeks, allowing for a faster turnaround compared to other strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Northern Lights produces high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a bountiful harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight and space.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Northern Lights Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Deep Relaxing Effects</strong>: Northern Lights provides a powerful body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users relax, relieve pain, and sleep better.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Northern Lights is easy to grow and highly resilient, making it a great option for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant.</li>
<li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: With a flowering period of just 7 to 9 weeks, Northern Lights offers a quicker harvest compared to many other strains.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing effects, Northern Lights is perfect for evening use, helping users manage pain, stress, and insomnia while promoting restful sleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, thanks to its strong sedative and relaxing effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Northern Lights’ resilience and ease of growth make it perfect for novice growers or those looking for a high-yielding, low-maintenance strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Northern Lights Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a potent, easy-to-grow indica strain with powerful relaxing effects. Its high THC content, classic flavor profile, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're growing indoors or outdoors, Northern Lights provides a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, relaxing high perfect for stress relief, pain management, and deep relaxation.</p>
<p> </p>
Northern Lights Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: Northern Lights is a cross between <strong>Afghani</strong> and <strong>Thai</strong> landrace strains, resulting in a pure indica-dominant hybrid with high potency and resilience.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 16% to 22%, providing a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Northern Lights delivers a classic indica high, offering deep physical relaxation that can lead to couch-lock, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. The effects begin with a gentle euphoric uplift, melting away stress and anxiety, followed by a strong body high that eases pain, tension, and physical discomfort. Northern Lights is highly recommended for users looking to relax after a long day or those suffering from chronic pain or insomnia. Its sedative properties make it a great option for promoting restful sleep. Medical users often turn to this strain for relief from stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Northern Lights has a sweet, earthy flavor profile with hints of pine, citrus, and spice. The aroma is similarly earthy and piney, with a slightly sweet and herbal scent that becomes more pronounced when the buds are broken apart. Its rich, natural flavor makes it a favorite for those who enjoy classic cannabis flavors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a resinous and sticky texture. Northern Lights plants tend to stay short and bushy, typical of indica-dominant strains, with deep green leaves and bright orange pistils. The compact nature of the plant makes it ideal for indoor grows.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Northern Lights Feminized is easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. The plants remain short and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing setups with limited space. Northern Lights is highly resilient and can withstand cooler temperatures, making it a versatile option for outdoor cultivation as well. It’s resistant to mold, pests, and disease, making it a low-maintenance strain. Proper ventilation and humidity control are recommended to prevent mold in the dense buds during the flowering stage.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively short, typically around 7 to 9 weeks, allowing for a faster turnaround compared to other strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Northern Lights produces high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a bountiful harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight and space.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Northern Lights Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Deep Relaxing Effects</strong>: Northern Lights provides a powerful body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users relax, relieve pain, and sleep better.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Northern Lights is easy to grow and highly resilient, making it a great option for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant.</li>
<li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: With a flowering period of just 7 to 9 weeks, Northern Lights offers a quicker harvest compared to many other strains.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing effects, Northern Lights is perfect for evening use, helping users manage pain, stress, and insomnia while promoting restful sleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, thanks to its strong sedative and relaxing effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Northern Lights’ resilience and ease of growth make it perfect for novice growers or those looking for a high-yielding, low-maintenance strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Northern Lights Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a potent, easy-to-grow indica strain with powerful relaxing effects. Its high THC content, classic flavor profile, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're growing indoors or outdoors, Northern Lights provides a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, relaxing high perfect for stress relief, pain management, and deep relaxation.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.