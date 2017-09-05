About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: Pineapple Haze is a cross between <strong>Pineapple</strong> and <strong>Haze</strong>, resulting in a potent sativa-dominant hybrid with uplifting effects and tropical flavors.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 17% to 22%, offering a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Pineapple Haze delivers an energizing and uplifting cerebral high that’s perfect for daytime use. The effects start with a euphoric rush, enhancing mood, focus, and creativity. As the high progresses, users often feel more mentally stimulated and energized, making it ideal for social activities, creative projects, or getting through a busy day. Medical users often turn to Pineapple Haze for relief from stress, depression, fatigue, and anxiety. Its energizing effects make it great for combating mental fog, providing a boost in motivation and clarity.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Pineapple Haze has a deliciously tropical flavor profile, with strong notes of sweet pineapple, citrus, and tropical fruits. The aroma is equally fruity, with a fresh pineapple scent accompanied by earthy and herbal undertones. Its fruity, tropical flavors make it a favorite for users who enjoy sweet and refreshing cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are long, dense, and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a sticky texture. The plants are tall and lanky, characteristic of sativa-dominant strains, with long, narrow leaves and elongated buds. Pineapple Haze plants have vibrant green foliage with bright orange pistils, making them visually appealing.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Pineapple Haze Feminized can be moderately difficult to grow due to its tall stature and long flowering time, making it more suitable for growers with some experience. As a sativa-dominant strain, the plants can grow tall, so indoor growers will need to manage height with training techniques like SCROG (Screen of Green) or topping to maximize light exposure and control plant size. Pineapple Haze thrives in warm, sunny climates and performs well outdoors, where it can grow to its full potential. Proper ventilation and humidity control are important to prevent mold during the flowering stage, as the buds can become dense. Indoor growers should provide plenty of vertical space and light to ensure optimal growth.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively long, typically around 10 to 12 weeks, which is common for sativa-dominant strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Pineapple Haze produces high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of resinous, tropical-scented buds, while outdoor plants tend to yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Pineapple Haze Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Uplifting Sativa Effects</strong>: Pineapple Haze provides an energizing and euphoric high that’s perfect for daytime use, enhancing focus and creativity.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet Tropical Flavor</strong>: The sweet pineapple flavor of Pineapple Haze makes it a favorite for those who enjoy fruity cannabis strains with tropical notes.</li>
<li>
<strong>High Yields</strong>: Pineapple Haze produces large yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions, making it a rewarding strain for both personal and commercial growers.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its uplifting and energizing effects, Pineapple Haze is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay productive, creative, and focused.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of stress, depression, fatigue, and anxiety, offering a mental boost and mood enhancement without heavy sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: Due to its tall growth and longer flowering time, Pineapple Haze is best suited for growers with some experience, though the high yields and potent effects make it worth the effort.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Pineapple Haze Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a high-yielding, flavorful sativa strain with uplifting effects. Its sweet, tropical flavor, high THC content, and energizing high make it perfect for daytime use or social activities. Whether grown indoors or outdoors, Pineapple Haze offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, motivating high ideal for staying active, creative, and focused throughout the day.</p>
<p> </p>
Pineapple Haze Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: Pineapple Haze is a cross between <strong>Pineapple</strong> and <strong>Haze</strong>, resulting in a potent sativa-dominant hybrid with uplifting effects and tropical flavors.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 17% to 22%, offering a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Pineapple Haze delivers an energizing and uplifting cerebral high that’s perfect for daytime use. The effects start with a euphoric rush, enhancing mood, focus, and creativity. As the high progresses, users often feel more mentally stimulated and energized, making it ideal for social activities, creative projects, or getting through a busy day. Medical users often turn to Pineapple Haze for relief from stress, depression, fatigue, and anxiety. Its energizing effects make it great for combating mental fog, providing a boost in motivation and clarity.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Pineapple Haze has a deliciously tropical flavor profile, with strong notes of sweet pineapple, citrus, and tropical fruits. The aroma is equally fruity, with a fresh pineapple scent accompanied by earthy and herbal undertones. Its fruity, tropical flavors make it a favorite for users who enjoy sweet and refreshing cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are long, dense, and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a sticky texture. The plants are tall and lanky, characteristic of sativa-dominant strains, with long, narrow leaves and elongated buds. Pineapple Haze plants have vibrant green foliage with bright orange pistils, making them visually appealing.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Pineapple Haze Feminized can be moderately difficult to grow due to its tall stature and long flowering time, making it more suitable for growers with some experience. As a sativa-dominant strain, the plants can grow tall, so indoor growers will need to manage height with training techniques like SCROG (Screen of Green) or topping to maximize light exposure and control plant size. Pineapple Haze thrives in warm, sunny climates and performs well outdoors, where it can grow to its full potential. Proper ventilation and humidity control are important to prevent mold during the flowering stage, as the buds can become dense. Indoor growers should provide plenty of vertical space and light to ensure optimal growth.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively long, typically around 10 to 12 weeks, which is common for sativa-dominant strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Pineapple Haze produces high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of resinous, tropical-scented buds, while outdoor plants tend to yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Pineapple Haze Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Uplifting Sativa Effects</strong>: Pineapple Haze provides an energizing and euphoric high that’s perfect for daytime use, enhancing focus and creativity.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet Tropical Flavor</strong>: The sweet pineapple flavor of Pineapple Haze makes it a favorite for those who enjoy fruity cannabis strains with tropical notes.</li>
<li>
<strong>High Yields</strong>: Pineapple Haze produces large yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions, making it a rewarding strain for both personal and commercial growers.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its uplifting and energizing effects, Pineapple Haze is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay productive, creative, and focused.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of stress, depression, fatigue, and anxiety, offering a mental boost and mood enhancement without heavy sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: Due to its tall growth and longer flowering time, Pineapple Haze is best suited for growers with some experience, though the high yields and potent effects make it worth the effort.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Pineapple Haze Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a high-yielding, flavorful sativa strain with uplifting effects. Its sweet, tropical flavor, high THC content, and energizing high make it perfect for daytime use or social activities. Whether grown indoors or outdoors, Pineapple Haze offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, motivating high ideal for staying active, creative, and focused throughout the day.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
- calmingenergizing
Pineapple Haze effects are mostly energizing.low THChigh THC
Pineapple Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night.
Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.