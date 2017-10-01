About this product
<p><strong>Purple Kush</strong> is a pure <strong>indica</strong> strain known for its powerful sedative effects, high THC levels, and vibrant purple hues. This strain is a favorite among indica lovers for its ability to induce deep physical relaxation and pain relief. Originally bred from <strong>Hindu Kush</strong> and <strong>Purple Afghani</strong>, Purple Kush has become a cornerstone strain in the cannabis community. The <strong>feminized version</strong> ensures that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and making the growing process more efficient for cultivators.</p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Hindu Kush</strong> and <strong>Purple Afghani</strong>, resulting in a pure indica strain with strong sedative effects and high resin production.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 17% to 22%, providing a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Purple Kush delivers a potent body high that is deeply relaxing and sedative, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. The high begins with a slight euphoric lift, melting away stress and anxiety, followed by a full-body sensation that eases tension and pain. Its calming effects often lead to couch-lock and restful sleep, making it ideal for those dealing with chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Purple Kush is known for providing deep relaxation without causing a foggy mental state, making it a great choice for users looking to relax without losing mental clarity.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Purple Kush has a sweet, earthy flavor with notes of grapes, berries, and subtle spice. The aroma is equally sweet and earthy, with a strong floral undertone that intensifies as the buds are broken apart. Its rich, fruity flavor and aroma make it a favorite for those who enjoy sweet and natural-tasting cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, often displaying beautiful shades of purple, especially when grown in cooler temperatures. The plants are typically short and bushy, characteristic of indica strains, with vibrant green and purple leaves accented by bright orange pistils. Purple Kush’s striking color and high resin production make it visually appealing and ideal for concentrate production.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Purple Kush Feminized is easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. The plants remain short and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing setups with limited space. Purple Kush thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, preferring a warm, sunny climate for optimal growth. It is highly resilient to mold, pests, and diseases, making it a low-maintenance strain. Proper ventilation and humidity control are recommended to prevent mold in the dense buds during the flowering stage. Training techniques like LST (Low-Stress Training) or topping can help maximize light exposure and increase yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively short, typically around 8 to 9 weeks.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Purple Kush produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants tend to yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Purple Kush Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Powerful Sedative Effects</strong>: Purple Kush provides a strong body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users relax, relieve pain, and sleep better.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to identify and remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beautiful Appearance</strong>: The vibrant purple hues and frosty trichomes of Purple Kush make it one of the most visually striking cannabis strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Purple Kush is easy to grow and resilient to pests and mold, making it a great option for novice growers or those with limited growing experience.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and sedative effects, Purple Kush is perfect for unwinding after a long day and promoting restful sleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, thanks to its strong physical relaxation and calming effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Purple Kush’s ease of growth, resilience, and compact size make it perfect for novice growers or those with limited space.</li>
</ul>
<p><strong>Purple Kush Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a potent, easy-to-grow indica strain with sedative effects and beautiful aesthetics. Its high THC content, sweet flavor profile, and deep physical relaxation make it perfect for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're growing indoors or outdoors, Purple Kush offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, relaxing high ideal for stress relief, pain management, and sleep.</p>
Purple Kush Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
Indica THC 19%
<p><strong>Purple Kush</strong> is a pure <strong>indica</strong> strain known for its powerful sedative effects, high THC levels, and vibrant purple hues. This strain is a favorite among indica lovers for its ability to induce deep physical relaxation and pain relief. Originally bred from <strong>Hindu Kush</strong> and <strong>Purple Afghani</strong>, Purple Kush has become a cornerstone strain in the cannabis community. The <strong>feminized version</strong> ensures that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and making the growing process more efficient for cultivators.</p>
About this strain
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress.
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
