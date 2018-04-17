About this product
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, making it a sativa-dominant strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 25%, offering a potent and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Super Lemon Haze is known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it ideal for daytime use. It delivers a clear-headed, euphoric high that enhances creativity, focus, and mood. It’s great for social situations or activities that require mental stimulation. This strain is also used to combat fatigue, stress, depression, and mild pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: As the name suggests, Super Lemon Haze has a strong citrus flavor profile dominated by zesty lemon notes with a sweet, candy-like finish. The aroma is equally lemony and refreshing, with hints of earth and pine in the background.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and sticky, often featuring bright green hues with yellow undertones, complemented by a generous layer of frosty trichomes and orange pistils.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Super Lemon Haze Feminized is moderately challenging to grow, making it more suitable for growers with some experience. The plants grow tall and require plenty of vertical space, so indoor growers will need to manage the height with training techniques like topping or SCROG (Screen of Green). It thrives in warm, sunny climates, making it a good choice for outdoor growing in Mediterranean-like conditions.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 9 to 10 weeks, which is relatively fast for a sativa-dominant strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Produces high yields, especially when grown under optimal conditions. Outdoor yields tend to be larger due to the strain’s tall growth pattern.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Super Lemon Haze Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Energetic Sativa Effects</strong>: This strain is ideal for those looking for a stimulating and creative high, perfect for daytime use or social settings.</li>
<li>
<strong>Citrusy Flavor Profile</strong>: The strong lemon flavor and aroma make it a favorite among those who enjoy fruity strains with a zesty kick.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, allowing growers to focus entirely on bud production and maximize yield.</li>
<li>
<strong>High Yield Potential</strong>: Super Lemon Haze produces large yields, making it a great option for commercial growers or those looking for a rewarding harvest.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: Super Lemon Haze is perfect for daytime consumption due to its uplifting, energetic effects. It’s great for staying active, creative, or socializing with friends.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is often used to combat stress, depression, fatigue, and mild physical pain, making it a versatile option for medicinal use.</li>
<li>
<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: While not overly difficult to grow, Super Lemon Haze benefits from the care of more experienced growers, especially when managing its height and ensuring optimal growing conditions.</li>
</ul>
<p><strong>Super Lemon Haze Feminized</strong> is a fantastic choice for sativa lovers who want a strain with energizing effects and a unique lemon flavor. Whether you’re a recreational user seeking a mood boost or a medical patient looking for relief from stress and fatigue, this strain delivers. Its high yield potential, paired with its vibrant, uplifting effects, makes it a favorite among both growers and users alike.</p>
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.