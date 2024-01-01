About this product
<p><strong>Tangy Dream - Sativa Marijuana Seeds</strong> offer an intriguing combination of unique flavors and uplifting effects, blending the genetics of <strong>Tangy Mints</strong> with the ever-popular <strong>Blue Dream</strong> strain. Here's an overview of this sativa-dominant hybrid:</p>
<p> </p>
<h3><strong>Genetics and Origins:</strong></h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Tangy Mints</strong>: A cross between <strong>Tangie</strong> and <strong>Animal Mints</strong>, known for its tangy citrus flavor with minty undertones and a balanced hybrid effect.</li>
<li>
<strong>Blue Dream</strong>: A legendary sativa-dominant hybrid that combines <strong>Blueberry</strong> and <strong>Haze</strong>, known for its sweet berry flavor and cerebral high.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p>When these two powerhouse strains are crossed, the result is a sativa-dominant hybrid that offers a mix of flavorful experiences and energizing effects.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3><strong>Appearance:</strong></h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Buds</strong>: The buds are usually medium to large, with a dense, yet slightly airy structure. The flowers are often light green with hues of blue and purple, reflecting the Blue Dream lineage, and are covered in a frosty layer of trichomes.</li>
<li>
<strong>Leaves</strong>: Slender, sativa-like leaves with a green to blue tint, complemented by orange or amber pistils.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3><strong>Flavor and Aroma:</strong></h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Citrus and Mint</strong>: The Tangy Mints genetics contribute a sharp citrus aroma, with hints of mint that make for a refreshing flavor. This tangy zest is balanced by the sweet, fruity notes of Blue Dream, which often resemble blueberries or sweet berries.</li>
<li>
<strong>Complex and Sweet</strong>: Expect a sweet, yet complex combination of citrus, berries, and earthy undertones, with a minty finish.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3><strong>Effects:</strong></h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Energizing and Uplifting</strong>: Thanks to the sativa dominance, Tangy Mints/Blue Dream is ideal for daytime use. It provides an uplifting cerebral high, helping to boost creativity, focus, and mood.</li>
<li>
<strong>Relaxation without Sedation</strong>: While it energizes the mind, the body effects are typically mellow, offering a light relaxation without the heavy sedation often associated with indica strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Benefits</strong>: Many users turn to this strain for help with <strong>stress, depression, fatigue, and mild pain</strong>. It can also be effective for stimulating creativity and socializing.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3><strong>Growing Characteristics:</strong></h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Moderate Cultivation Difficulty</strong>: This strain can be a bit finicky for beginners, but experienced growers will find it rewarding. Regular monitoring is essential to ensure optimal growth.</li>
<li>
<strong>Indoor/Outdoor</strong>: Tangy Mints/Blue Dream can be grown indoors or outdoors, but it flourishes in environments with lots of light and space for its sativa structure.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Expect a flowering period of around <strong>9–10 weeks</strong> indoors, while outdoor harvests will be ready in mid to late fall.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>
<strong>Yield</strong>:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Moderate to High</strong>: When grown in ideal conditions, this strain can produce generous yields. Indoors, growers may expect 400–500 grams per square meter, while outdoor yields can be even higher with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3><strong>Benefits for Growers:</strong></h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Pest Resistance</strong>: Both Blue Dream and Tangie are known for their pest-resistant qualities, making this strain a good choice for growers who want to minimize pesticide use.</li>
<li>
<strong>Aromatic Terpene Profile</strong>: The rich terpene profile ensures a rewarding experience for those who appreciate flavorful cannabis.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p>This cross between Tangy Mints and Blue Dream offers a vibrant, energizing high with a dynamic flavor profile, making it perfect for daytime use, creative pursuits, and social activities. It's also a favorite for growers who want a unique strain with high yields and rewarding effects.</p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Tangy Dream - Sativa Marijuana Seeds</strong> offer an intriguing combination of unique flavors and uplifting effects, blending the genetics of <strong>Tangy Mints</strong> with the ever-popular <strong>Blue Dream</strong> strain. Here's an overview of this sativa-dominant hybrid:</p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
