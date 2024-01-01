About this product
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain celebrated for its vibrant appearance, uplifting effects, and distinctive flavor profile. This strain is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) and Tangie, combining the best attributes of both parent strains.
Key Characteristics:
Genetics: Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) x Tangie
THC Content: Typically ranges from 21% to 28%, offering a potent experience.
Effects: Users report an energetic onset that fills both mind and body with tingly happiness and a sense of creative motivation. A touch of relaxation follows, leaving the physical state calm while the mind soars higher. These daytime effects make Tropicana Cookies suitable for treating conditions such as depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings, and chronic stress or anxiety.
Flavor and Aroma: This strain boasts a super delicious sour citrus high with a slightly sweet cookie exhale. The aroma is of earthy pine and sour spice with a heavy orange overtone that turns slightly pungent as the nugs are burned.
Appearance: Tropicana Cookies produces heart-shaped minty green nugs with dark purple undertones, lots of thin amber hairs, and a coating of chunky dark purple-tinted crystal trichomes.
Ideal For:
Daytime Use: Its energizing and focus-enhancing effects make it suitable for daytime activities.
Creative Endeavors: The mental stimulation provided by Tropicana Cookies can aid in creative tasks.
Medical Relief: Beneficial for individuals seeking relief from depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings, and chronic stress or anxiety.
Tropicana Cookies Sativa - Island Roots
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
