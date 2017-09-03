About this product
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Cherry Pie</strong> and <strong>Girl Scout Cookies (GSC)</strong>, giving it a robust indica dominance with balanced effects.</li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 20% to 25%, offering a potent and long-lasting high.</li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Wedding Cake provides a powerful yet balanced high, combining euphoric cerebral effects with deep physical relaxation. It starts with an uplifting, euphoric buzz that quickly transitions into a calming, body-soothing sensation, making it great for stress relief, pain management, and relaxation. Many users find Wedding Cake effective for treating anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and insomnia. While it induces a relaxing body high, the mental clarity remains, preventing a total couch-lock effect unless consumed in large quantities.</li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Wedding Cake is renowned for its sweet, vanilla-like flavor with earthy, peppery undertones. It has a rich, tangy profile with a creamy, cake-like sweetness that gives it its name. The aroma is similarly complex, with notes of sweet, earthy, and citrus scents.</li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and frosty, often featuring a mix of green and purple hues with bright orange pistils. A thick layer of trichomes coats the buds, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance, ideal for making concentrates and extracts.</li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Wedding Cake Feminized is moderately easy to grow and can thrive in both indoor and outdoor environments. The plants tend to be bushy and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing setups, though they can also grow tall and benefit from training techniques like topping or LST (Low-Stress Training). It prefers a warm, sunny climate outdoors but is also resilient to pests and mold, making it a relatively low-maintenance strain.</li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is standard for indica-dominant strains.</li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect dense, resinous buds, while outdoor yields can be substantial if the plant is given plenty of space and sunlight.</li>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Wedding Cake Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<strong>Relaxing Indica Effects</strong>: Wedding Cake delivers a balanced high that combines mental euphoria with deep physical relaxation, making it perfect for evening use and unwinding after a long day.</li>
<strong>Rich, Sweet Flavor</strong>: The vanilla cake-like flavor, paired with earthy and citrusy undertones, makes Wedding Cake a favorite among flavor connoisseurs.</li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, eliminating the need to remove male plants and maximizing bud production.</li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: Wedding Cake is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. Its resilience to pests and mold makes it a forgiving strain.</li>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing effects, Wedding Cake is best suited for evening or nighttime use, particularly for those seeking to unwind or manage pain.</li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: Wedding Cake is highly effective for those dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and insomnia, thanks to its calming and euphoric properties.</li>
<strong>Flavor Enthusiasts</strong>: The unique blend of sweet vanilla and earthy flavors makes this strain a standout for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis strains.</li>
<p><strong>Wedding Cake Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers looking for a potent, flavorful strain with balanced effects. Its high THC content, delicious flavor profile, and ease of growth make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're a novice or experienced grower, Wedding Cake offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality, resin-rich buds ideal for smoking, vaping, or making concentrates.</p>
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.