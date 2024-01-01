Breathe in the purest expression of our strains through our convenient, cutting-edge all-in-one vape devices that are carefully crafted to guarantee a sunny session. Made with full spectrum high terpene extract, rich terpene profiles, zero additives or cutting agents, and triple tested. High flow vape technology, slim disposable design, and USB-C rechargeable.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland