Banana Puddintain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and GMO. Banana Puddintain is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Puddintain effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Puddintain when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, Banana Puddintain features flavors like tree fruit, ammonia and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Puddintain typically ranges from $40-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Puddintain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.