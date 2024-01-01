Banana Puddintain was created by crossing the potent Banana OG x (GMO x TK skunk) Named after its delicious flavor profile, Banana Puddintain is by far some of the highest quality flower you will see in the state of MA. Banana Puddintain has a sugary, creamy flavor profile mixed with a complex garlic funk and it bolsters mammoth king cola buds that inspire a “wow factor” to anyone that gives it the ol’ eye, nose or taste test. The consumer should feel long lasting, euphoric effects almost instantly, as this strain promotes a stony, relaxing body high. These super mellow effects can bring a heaviness to the eyelids which can help reduce stress and anxiety. This strain may also be good for post workout recovery and decompressing after a stressful day.

