Island Classic Preroll: Jungle Lava (Hybrid)

by Island
THC —CBD —

About this product

Jungle Lava is a top echelon desert strain, created by crossing the super rare Lava Cake x Jungle Cake. Jungle Lava has a lot of cake lineage, so this is highly recommended for the cake connoisseurs. This strain has an immaculat bud structure, boasting large frosty kolas, reminiscent of its parent, White Fire #43. Jungle Lava has a very complex terpene profile, blending notes of grapes and baked goods with a woody kush aroma. This strain promotes a clear cerebral high with a relaxing, therapeutic body high. Medical patients report this strain is effective for treating anxiety, chronic pain, muscle tension, and nausea.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Island
Island
Shop products
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
