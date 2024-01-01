Jungle Lava is a top echelon desert strain, created by crossing the super rare Lava Cake x Jungle Cake. Jungle Lava has a lot of cake lineage, so this is highly recommended for the cake connoisseurs. This strain has an immaculat bud structure, boasting large frosty kolas, reminiscent of its parent, White Fire #43. Jungle Lava has a very complex terpene profile, blending notes of grapes and baked goods with a woody kush aroma. This strain promotes a clear cerebral high with a relaxing, therapeutic body high. Medical patients report this strain is effective for treating anxiety, chronic pain, muscle tension, and nausea.

Show more