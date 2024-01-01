Jungle Lava is a top echelon desert strain, created by crossing the super rare Lava Cake x Jungle Cake. Jungle Lava has a lot of cake lineage, so this is highly recommended for the cake connoisseurs. This strain has an immaculat bud structure, boasting large frosty kolas, reminiscent of its parent, White Fire #43. Jungle Lava has a very complex terpene profile, blending notes of grapes and baked goods with a woody kush aroma. This strain promotes a clear cerebral high with a relaxing, therapeutic body high. Medical patients report this strain is effective for treating anxiety, chronic pain, muscle tension, and nausea.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland