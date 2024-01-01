Island Classic Preroll: Jungle Sunset (Indica)

by Island
HybridTHC —CBD —
Bred by Jungle Boys, this strain was created by crossing Sunset Sherbert X Jungle Cake. This strain has a classic desert nose blended with a sweet berry, candy like terp profile. This 70 % indica strain is geared for nighttime consumption as it generally promotes a sedating effect. Although you may feel a bit uplifted or euphoric during the onset, the effects will quickly build in the body, leading to couch lock and the munchies. Users report this strain to help relieve stress, balance hunger levels, uplift mood and promote physical comfort.

Jungle Sunset is a stony hybrid weed strain bred by—who else?—Jungle Boys. Jungle Sunset pairs the earthy sweetness of Sunset Sherbet with the creamy, diesel-laced terps of Seed Junky’s Jungle Cake. The buds are tight, and a mix of dark green and violet covered in chunky, milky trichomes. THC often hits 30%, and makes for a sedating evening smoke. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Sunset, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
