Bred by Jungle Boys, this strain was created by crossing Sunset Sherbert X Jungle Cake. This strain has a classic desert nose blended with a sweet berry, candy like terp profile. This 70 % indica strain is geared for nighttime consumption as it generally promotes a sedating effect. Although you may feel a bit uplifted or euphoric during the onset, the effects will quickly build in the body, leading to couch lock and the munchies. Users report this strain to help relieve stress, balance hunger levels, uplift mood and promote physical comfort.

