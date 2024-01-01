Project 4516 is a more balanced hybrid with a slight lean towards sativa. This strain is created by crossing Gelato 45 X Platinum Puff and the genetics are available “clone only”. Project 4516 has a funky, earthy aroma with a complex blend of fruity terpenes. Worcester’s Cultivation Manager, Josh D, describes Project 4516 as “very dense, trichome coated flowers with a fuel and ripe fruit terp profile.” Project 4516 is great for relaxation after a long day of work and ideal for post workout recovery. The effects of this strain are generally relaxing and euphoric followed by couch lock as the high starts to wear down. Project 4516 is a winner winner, chicken dinner. This strain can be good for treating insomnia, appetite loss, chronic pain and migraines.

