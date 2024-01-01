Island Classic Preroll: Project 4516 (Hybrid)

by Island
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Project 4516 is a more balanced hybrid with a slight lean towards sativa. This strain is created by crossing Gelato 45 X Platinum Puff and the genetics are available “clone only”. Project 4516 has a funky, earthy aroma with a complex blend of fruity terpenes. Worcester’s Cultivation Manager, Josh D, describes Project 4516 as “very dense, trichome coated flowers with a fuel and ripe fruit terp profile.” Project 4516 is great for relaxation after a long day of work and ideal for post workout recovery. The effects of this strain are generally relaxing and euphoric followed by couch lock as the high starts to wear down. Project 4516 is a winner winner, chicken dinner. This strain can be good for treating insomnia, appetite loss, chronic pain and migraines.

Project 4516 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, giggly, and creative. Project 4516 has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Project 4516, before let us know! Leave a review.

Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
