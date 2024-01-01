Bred by Exotic Genetix, this award winning strain was named "2020 Strain of the year" by Leafly. Runtz was created by crossing Zkittles x Gelato and is named after the iconic candy. The flavor profile is very unique, bringing on a fruity, candy flavor with a smooth blackberry finish. The aroma is similar to the taste but with a tropical, pungent twist! Aesthetically, Runtz is one of the most beautiful flowers you will see, boasting a purple pigmentation and coated in snowflake sized trichomes! This strain is a well-balanced 50/50 hybrid, but some users report a heavy body high, so novice users should approach with caution. This strain is said to be effective for treating appetite loss, chronic pain and chronic stress.

Show more