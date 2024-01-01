Premium distillate vape cartridges delivering a burst of flavor in every draw. Signature flavors created with clean distillate and plant-based, cannabis-derived terpenes. Our premium ceramic core cartridge is the most dependable styles on the market. The semi-porous ceramic core atomizer is wrapped in a layer of cotton, reducing the chances of leakage and allowing the oil to fully soak before vaporization.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland