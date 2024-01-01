Island Flower: Animal Face (Sativa)

The Animal Face strain is a cross of Face Off OG and Animal Mints. These strains pair up to deliver a fragrant nose of sweet herbs and gas, with a hint of minty diesel on the exhale. This strain may deliver potent and inspiring cerebral effects along with a soothing body buzz.

Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie-flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face weed is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face took first place in the 2022 Emerald Cup Awards.

Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
