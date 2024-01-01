Banana Jealousy is a heavy hitting indica strain. With Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool as its dominant terpenes, Banana Jealousy will have you in a state of deep relaxation, sinking into your couch as time melts away. This one has a slightly slower onset than most indica strains due to the prevalence of Limonene, but when it hits, it hits hard.

