Banana Jealousy is a heavy hitting indica strain. With Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool as its dominant terpenes, Banana Jealousy will have you in a state of deep relaxation, sinking into your couch as time melts away. This one has a slightly slower onset than most indica strains due to the prevalence of Limonene, but when it hits, it hits hard.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland