Blueberry Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. Blueberry Gelato is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Gelato effects make them feel relaxed,  creative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and nausea. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Blueberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of grape, blueberry, and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
