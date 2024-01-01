Island Flower: Candy Cake (Hybrid)

by Island
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Candy Cake is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that was created by crossing Zkittlez Cake and Jungle Cake - both strains containing Wedding Cake in their genetics. Candy Cake has a standard Cookies and Kush terpene profile with Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, and Humulene being its dominant terpenes. The effects of this strain make users feel tingly, aroused, and uplifted.

About this strain

About this brand

Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
