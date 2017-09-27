Cookies & Cream is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a cross of Starfighter x Unknown Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This tasty bud has won awards for its insanely delicious flavor and powerhouse hybrid effects. The Cookies & Cream flavor is very much like the name suggests, with tastes of sweet vanilla and nutty earth topped with creamy butter. The aroma is just as delicious, with an overtone of sweet nutty earth and a touch of vanilla as the nugs are burned.

