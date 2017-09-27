Island Flower: Cookies & Cream (Hybrid)

by Island
Hybrid THC 20% CBD —
Cookies & Cream is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a cross of Starfighter x Unknown Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This tasty bud has won awards for its insanely delicious flavor and powerhouse hybrid effects. The Cookies & Cream flavor is very much like the name suggests, with tastes of sweet vanilla and nutty earth topped with creamy butter. The aroma is just as delicious, with an overtone of sweet nutty earth and a touch of vanilla as the nugs are burned.

Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.

Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
