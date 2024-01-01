Island Flower: Duct Tape (Indica)

If you're looking for a unique flavor and a potent high, Duct Tape is the strain for you. This lovely lady packs a sweet and chocolatey flavor into each and every toke, accented by a heavy diesel exhale. The aroma is similar, with an earthy diesel overtone that's accented by spicy chocolate and nuts. The Duct Tape high is just as delicious as the flavor, hitting both mind and body with a high level of potency that can totally leave you spinning. You'll feel the cerebral effects first, washing over your mind with a lifted energy and an increase in creativity.

Duct tape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. Duct Tape is 25% THC ad 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for  experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Duct Tape effects include relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Duct Tape when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape features flavors like diesel, skunk, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Duct Tape typically ranges from $25–$85. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Duct Tape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
