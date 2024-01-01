If you're looking for a unique flavor and a potent high, Duct Tape is the strain for you. This lovely lady packs a sweet and chocolatey flavor into each and every toke, accented by a heavy diesel exhale. The aroma is similar, with an earthy diesel overtone that's accented by spicy chocolate and nuts. The Duct Tape high is just as delicious as the flavor, hitting both mind and body with a high level of potency that can totally leave you spinning. You'll feel the cerebral effects first, washing over your mind with a lifted energy and an increase in creativity.

