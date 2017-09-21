Island Flower: Fire OG (Indica)

When we say, “that strain is FIRE,” we mean it in more ways than one. This cross between OG Kush and SFV OG is not for the faint of heart. Even cannabis veterans should practice caution with Fire OG. Its scent is lightly skunky, with subtle sweet herbal notes, and a smoky finish. Don’t let words like “sweet” fool you though because the effects of this blend are powerful and transformative.

Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
