When we say, “that strain is FIRE,” we mean it in more ways than one. This cross between OG Kush and SFV OG is not for the faint of heart. Even cannabis veterans should practice caution with Fire OG. Its scent is lightly skunky, with subtle sweet herbal notes, and a smoky finish. Don’t let words like “sweet” fool you though because the effects of this blend are powerful and transformative.

Show more