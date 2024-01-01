Frozen Margy is a hybrid strain that was created for the true canna-sseur who enjoys a heavy-hitting and gassy strain that will give you a satisfying and lasting high. This strain has pepper, lime, and citrus flavors that combine with intense gassy terps that come together to taste like a Margarita! The strong gas flavor comes from the parent strains who are each gassier than the next including Sour Dub, Triangle Kush, and Chem Dog. This strain is for anyone from the OG stoner to the young smoker who enjoys craft cannabis strains.

Show more