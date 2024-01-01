Fruity Pebbles (Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush strains) is an indica dominant hybrid (55% indica/45% sativa) created by breeders at the infamous Alien Genetics cannabis farms. Smokers of Fruity Pebbles describe the high as one that starts as a soft strong body buzz that is mind-relieving and spacey followed by a mild couch-lock but still leaves you with a hugely energetic high in which you are relaxed and friendly while still being mildly functional!

