Fruity Pebbles (Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush strains) is an indica dominant hybrid (55% indica/45% sativa) created by breeders at the infamous Alien Genetics cannabis farms. Smokers of Fruity Pebbles describe the high as one that starts as a soft strong body buzz that is mind-relieving and spacey followed by a mild couch-lock but still leaves you with a hugely energetic high in which you are relaxed and friendly while still being mildly functional!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland