With Island's GG4, you can expect a pungent, earthy, and sour diesel taste. The nugs are a nice green and have some density to them. This is a great strain for a boost in mood and energy, along with some calming effects. This is a strain best for day use!
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland