Grandpa Larry is a potent indica strain with top tier genetics. Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG were crossed to create this indica that behaves more like a hybrid. In terms of effects, you can expect clear, creative thoughts paired with a subtle relaxing feeling. Grandpa Larry OG can relieve pain without locking you to the couch.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland