Grapes and Cream, also known as “Grapes ‘N Cream,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Cookies and Cream. This sweet combination results in a calming strain beloved by many cannabis connoisseurs. Smoking Grapes and Cream produces creative effects that stimulate your mind while leaving your body relaxed and prepped for sleep. This strain is ideal for late afternoon or evening hours and pairs best with projects that require creative thinking. Grapes and Cream features a grape flavor profile with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, followed by pinene. This original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Grapes and Cream include Bruce Banner, Citrus Farmer, Carl Sagan, and T-1000.

Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
