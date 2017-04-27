Island Flower: Grease Monkey (Hybrid)

Hybrid THC 22% CBD —
This hybrid cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Cookies & Cream has an effect that is cerebral, yet relaxing. Its flavor profile is best described as earthy and skunky with sweet notes. While some consumers have reported this strain to be a balanced hybrid, some say this one feels like more of a couch-lock indica, with full body relaxation effects.

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
