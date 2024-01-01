Drift away with Guava Gas, a tangy sativa cross between Chem #4 and Stardawg. Perfect for an energized and upbeat day, this tropical strain has notes of sweet citrus. A fire strain with a unique nose, Guava Gas brings notes of pineapple, guava, cream, and a hint of gas. The sativa effects will likely leave you with a heady euphoria alongside creative focus and energy.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland