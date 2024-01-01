Gush Mintz is a hybrid strain cross of Kush Mintz and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

