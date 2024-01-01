The Himalayan mountains are home to many cannabis strains. Parents of Himalayan Haze originate in Himalayan-bordering countries of Nepal and North India. Himalayan Haze is a sativa-leaning hybrid strain that has a unique flavor profile: fruity and sour with spicy, earthy, piney notes. When smoked, this strain can make you feel euphoria, creativity, calm, numbness, appetite gain, and pain relief.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland