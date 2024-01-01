Jetlato Crashers gives your day a smooth landing with a gas-forward aroma. Despite what the name may imply, this slightly indica leaning hybrid strain gently pushes your worries to the side to reveal a happy yet chill disposition. A great post-work smoke to ease your mind, and for dealing with stress and pain relief.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland