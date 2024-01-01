Kush Mintz has a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies to it. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint. The Kush Mintz high isn't quite as eye-opening as the flavor, with relaxing effects that will have you kicking back and pretty sleepy if you're not careful.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland