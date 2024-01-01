Lemon Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the potent Runtz X Lemon Tree strains. Named for its celebrity heritage and delicious flavor, Lemon Runtz is a great choice for any hybrid lover who’s looking for a powerfully calming and soothing high. Like its name suggests, Lemon Cherry Runtz has a sweet and sour citrusy lemony flavor with a lightly flowery and herbal exhale. The aroma is much like a sour lemon candy being enjoyed in a citrus grove right after the rain, with touches of earthiness and woodiness accenting sharply sour lemon.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland