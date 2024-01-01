Lemon Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the potent Runtz X Lemon Tree strains. Named for its celebrity heritage and delicious flavor, Lemon Runtz is a great choice for any hybrid lover who’s looking for a powerfully calming and soothing high. Like its name suggests, Lemon Cherry Runtz has a sweet and sour citrusy lemony flavor with a lightly flowery and herbal exhale. The aroma is much like a sour lemon candy being enjoyed in a citrus grove right after the rain, with touches of earthiness and woodiness accenting sharply sour lemon.

