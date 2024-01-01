Island Flower: Lemon Tree (Sativa)

Lemon Tree is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing two incredible sativas:  Lemon Skunk and the classic Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a truly robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel and pine. Lemon Tree provides users with happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric and heady, as well as cerebral, sparking creativity.

Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
