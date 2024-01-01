London Pound Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing London Pound Cake with Kush Mints. This strain develops dense, vivid green buds and is said to provide a focused, euphoric high accompanied by a light physical relaxation without being overly sedating. London Pound Mints has a fresh earthy aroma with grassy hints, finishing with sweet notes of pound cake.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland