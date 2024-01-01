OG Blueberry Creme is a hybrid strain that crosses the cannabis staple OG Kush and a Blueberry phenotype. This strain from Island has a beautiful light green bud structure and a sweet herbal aroma. OG Blueberry Creme from Island comes in a glass jar for maximum freshness and bud preservation.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland