Candy and cookies come together with this delicious hybrid cross of Oreoz and Runtz. Boasting a sweet, creamy fruit aroma and flavor with hints of spicy chocolate, the relaxing body buzz will blast you back, leaving you loose and light but not sleepy or lethargic. At the same time, your spirits will be lifted by the heady, cerebral tingles, stimulating your mind with a happy rush of euphoria.

Show more