Papaya Rose came from two parents: Ice #2 and Citral #13. It became a fast-growing and disease-resistant strain. The scent is just like papaya fruits, but when you inhale and exhale, you may feel a peppery undertone with an earthy, richly fruity and pungent smell. It tastes like a mixture of citrus, papaya fruits, herbs, and even pepper. It also has a spicy and sweet taste.

