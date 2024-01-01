Papaya Rose came from two parents: Ice #2 and Citral #13. It became a fast-growing and disease-resistant strain. The scent is just like papaya fruits, but when you inhale and exhale, you may feel a peppery undertone with an earthy, richly fruity and pungent smell. It tastes like a mixture of citrus, papaya fruits, herbs, and even pepper. It also has a spicy and sweet taste.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland