A strain bred in honor of The Pink Gene Foundation. The Pink Gene Foundation strives to help young women become proactive in the fight against breast cancer by educating, providing resources and offering assistance. The Pink Gene Foundation is dedicated to helping women identify whether they are at high risk of breast cancer.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland