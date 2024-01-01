Purple Fritter is a flavorful indica-leaning cross of Apple Fritter and Purple Punch. It has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence. This is a great strain to relax and unwind the mind due to its soothing, calming effects.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland