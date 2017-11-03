When you think of classic cannabis strains, it is likely that Sour Diesel is one of the first that comes to mind. Sour Diesel is a popular sativa strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Its effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

