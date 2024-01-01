Island Flower: Star 91 (Indica)

by Island
HybridTHC 25.5%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Star 91 is an indica dominant hybrid (70% indica/30% sativa) This strain was created by crossing Stardawg X Chemdawg 91. Star 91 is a prized cultivar favorite because of its exotic lineage and consistently high-test results. Star 91 is known for its giant king kolas and it’s skunky, gas, pungent aroma. This strain promotes a euphoric, stony high that should quell any mental distress or anxiety. This strain also contains high amounts of linalool.

About this strain

Star 91 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stardawg and Chemdawg 91. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Star 91 is 25.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Star 91 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Star 91’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Star 91, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Island
Island
Shop products
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.