Starburst, also known as "Starburst OG" and "Starburst Kush" is hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Fire OG. Consumers say Starburst provides upbeat and buzzy high that leave you feeling happy and a bit giggly. Those who have smoked Starburst say the flavor profile is on the peppery side. With a mix of THC and CBD, medical marijuana patients have told us they enjoy this strain to relieve acute pain from headaches.
