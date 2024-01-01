Sugar Tart is a indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Purple Thai x Afghani x ATF strains. With parents like these, you know that you’re in for one tasty, potent ride with Sugar Tart! This bud packs a sweet and spicy fruity berry flavor into each inhale, with a spicy earthy exhale. The aroma is of berries and fuel with an earthy pine overtone that’s both sweet and spicy at the same time.
