Sugar Tart is a indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Purple Thai x Afghani x ATF strains. With parents like these, you know that you’re in for one tasty, potent ride with Sugar Tart! This bud packs a sweet and spicy fruity berry flavor into each inhale, with a spicy earthy exhale. The aroma is of berries and fuel with an earthy pine overtone that’s both sweet and spicy at the same time.

