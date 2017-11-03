A strain that can make users want to get on their feet, it lacks focus but can be very profound and thought-provoking. Motivating as it can be, Super Silver Haze shifts gears during the second half of its long-lasting high and begins to soothe the body. Users may experience a brightening of colors and sharpening of sounds. For most users, the strain can be effective daytime medication for fatigue, mood disorders, nausea, and migraines. Some users may find the bodily effects heavier than others, but it may alleviate chronic aches and pains.

